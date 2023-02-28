Alex Scott stuns as she makes big change to her body – see photo Football Focus presenter Alex Scott shared a photo of the procedure

With her stellar time at Arsenal and the England women's football team, and a memorable stint on Strictly Come Dancing, Alex Scott is a woman of few regrets.

But it appears that she does have one tiny regret, a tattoo on her back that she had done when she was 16. The footballing ace has been having the inking removed via laser treatment for over a year now after having undergone at least five separate sessions

Alex revealed that she was still getting her tattoo removed

On Tuesday, she shared a photo from inside Naama Studios, a tattoo laser removal clinic, revealing an insight into the process.

Alex leant on the arm of a chair while a clinician behind her shone an instrument on the area. Although she was facing away from the laser, Alex wisely had glasses on to protect her eyes.

She also looked super stylish for the photo, wearing an orange hoodie and a pair of figure-hugging trousers.

While some might think a laser removal might be painful, Alex proved this wasn't the case at all, as her next snap saw her heading to the gym.

The star's glamorous ensembles often hide her back art

Back in 2017, the brunette beauty spoke to Huffington Post about her football career and touched on her life regrets. "I don't really look at anything with regrets, but I do regret the tattoo I got on my back when I was 16!" she explained.

Although she's not a fan of the inking, Alex has never let it hold her back from a daring fashion moment and she completely stole the show last week with her latest ensemble.

Looking the picture of elegance at the BAFTAs nominees' party, Alex slipped into a glittering gold ensemble from Lacquan Smith, complete with a daring cut-out bodysuit and rippling floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The presenter levelled up her look with towering serpent heels from René Caovilla, while dripping in Bulgari diamonds as she accessorized with several pieces of statement jewellery.

Alex wore her raven tresses in a sleek high-ponytail, highlighting her beautiful features with a golden bronzer, dramatic smokey eye and statement nude lip colour.

