Loose Women's Jane McDonald rocks eye-catching two-piece for exciting announcement

Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald is no stranger to a bold outfit – and on Monday the presenter floored fans with yet another striking look.

Taking to Twitter to share an update with her legion of followers, Jane, 59, posted a seriously stylish photo of herself rocking a funky blue and white ensemble.

In keeping with the hugely-popular co-ord trend, the You're My World songstress posed up a storm in a pair of navy blue and white striped trousers which she teamed with a black roll-neck top and a matching shacket.

The TV star elevated her monochrome ensemble with a pair of white leather loafers for a chic yet cohesive look.

And that’s a wrap! Another fantastic filming trip completed. pic.twitter.com/xLOKwnbqCc — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) February 6, 2023

The presenter looked so stylish

As for hair and makeup, Jane added a touch of va-va-voom via a warm palette of makeup and some seriously voluminous curls. Stunning!

"And that's a wrap! Another fantastic filming trip completed," Jane captioned her photos.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the presenter, with one writing: "That outfit is GORGEOUS!," while a second noted: "You look fabulous Jane glad you have enjoyed your time working away look forward to see what you have been doing".

"Love that outfit Jane," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Looking fab, love a bit of monochrome," followed by a red heart emoji.

Jane modelled a boho look

Jane's alluring fashion update comes after the celeb sparked a sweet fan reaction with a glam beachside photo. Over on Instagram, the star shared a sun-kissed snapshot of herself basking in the sunshine whilst filming for her latest programme: Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Echoing the crystal waters, Jane slipped into a summery get-up featuring an electric blue halter neck top and a vibrant tie-dye cotton maxi skirt. "Beach day! Have to love this job!!," Jane noted in the caption.

Captivated by her look, one follower enthused: "Loving the outfit," and a second commented: "Wow, absolutely stunning".

