Loose Women's Jane McDonald thrills fans with long-awaited news Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald will soon be returning to our screens!

Jane McDonald knows how to keep her fans entertained and on Thursday she shared an incredible update that they all loved.

The beloved travel host took to her social media to reveal that her latest series Holidaying with Jane McDonald would be released from 6 January. The star has shared snippets of her adventures with her followers, who have been in awe of her fashion sense, and revealed that the series would be kicking off in the incredible city of Las Vegas.

The post saw her in two beautiful outfits, one consisting of a white shirt and jeans and the other featuring a psychedelic dress.

"The new series of Holidaying with Jane McDonald starts this Friday, 6th January at 9pm on Channel 5," she captioned the post. "Join me as I explore Las Vegas from my base at the famous Caesars Palace!"

Fans were overjoyed with her post, as one enthused: "I just want to go on holiday with Jane," and a second shared: "Yay can't wait a bit of escapism in January thank you Jane."

A third added: "Looking forward to see this Jane, love your series," while a fourth posted: "Can't wait happy new year great lady," but a fifth had a question as they asked: "Will you be going back to the Caribbean to see the other islands? Loved that show!"

Jane is about to launch her new series

Jane has had plenty to celebrate recently, as at the end of last year she scooped the National Treasure award from Entertainment Daily.

The former Loose Women star shared the news with her followers with a graphic showcasing her win. Jane looked as stunning as ever for the photo in a sleek black dress, while having her brunette locks curl as they touched the tips of her shoulders.

In her caption, she shared: "Wow, I'm thrilled to have won the national treasure award @entdaily - a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me!!"

The presenter spent time in Las Vegas

Her fans were thrilled for her with comedian Jason Manford simply commenting: "100%"

A second added: "You so deserve this Jane, congratulations you're absolutely amazing, I'm so happy for you," while a third posted: "Congratulations Jane you deserve everything you get."

A fourth complimented: "You deserve it. You give us all so much happiness," and a fifth wrote: "Jane - there was never any doubt about your revered status for me but it’s great to see that the whole U.K. feels the same way."

