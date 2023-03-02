Who did Riley Keough date before marrying Ben Smith-Petersen? All we know The Daisy Jones & the Six star was previously linked to Alex Pettyfer and Jonah Hill

As the premiere of Daisy Jones & the Six nears, fans are getting closer to finally being able to see the epic love triangle between Riley Keough's character, Daisy Jones, and that of Sam Claflin's, Billy Dunne, plus his wife on the show, Camila, played by Camila Morrone.

On the show, Daisy may or may not have the most successful love life, but beyond the screen, Riley found love with Ben Smith-Petersen, who she married in 2015.

The pair met while doing re-shoots in Australia – where Ben is originally from – for Mad Max: Fury Road.

Riley recalled in 2016 to USA Today: "Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, 'I could see myself having kids with this person.' It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool."

They got engaged in 2014, tied the knot with a romantic ceremony in Napa, California in 2015, and in January 2023, during the celebration of life for the actress' late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on January 12th, Ben confirmed the couple had welcomed a baby girl, their first child together.

Reading a speech to Lisa Marie on behalf of her eldest daughter, the Australia native said: "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

The couple have known each other – and that they are meant to be – for nearly ten years

Before there was Ben, however, he wasn't the only co-star Riley was romantically linked to.

In 2012, Riley got engaged to fellow actor Alex Pettyfer – the actor was 21 and the Daisy Jones lead was 23 – after six months of dating.

Ben was recently by Riley's side for the premiere of Daisy Jones & the Six

They first met on the set of Magic Mike, however, they split up less than a year later in 2013.

Prior to her romance with Alex, Riley was also romantically linked to Ryan Cabrera and Jonah Hill.

