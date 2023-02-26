Riley Keough reveals her husband Ben Smith-Petersen makes an appearance on Daisy Jones & the Six Daisy Jones & the Six premieres on Prime Video March 3rd

Riley Keough – and her fans – are gearing up for the highly-anticipated arrival of Daisy Jones & the Six, and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, is supporting her in more ways than one.

The two stepped out together for the premiere of the book-to-television adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel, their first joint appearance since the sudden and tragic passing of the actress' mom, Lisa Marie Presley, on January 22.

During the Los Angeles premiere – the Hello Sunshine produced series hits Prime Video on March 3 – the star revealed the surprising way her husband was by her side through the filming process.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Riley gave a sneak peek into what fans can expect from the new show, which includes a surprise cameo from her very own husband.

She revealed that he makes a small appearance in the mini series' second episode, telling the outlet: "I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene."

She said she was nothing but supportive of her husband joining her on the screen, explaining: "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

Riley and her husband have been married since 2015

In Daisy Jones & Six, both Riley – who plays lead star Daisy Jones – and the show aim to embody the once in a lifetime, whirlwind era and movement that was the 1970s, and the revelation of her husband's appearance isn't the only homage to those close to her heart.

As the first granddaughter of Elvis Presley, she stands as a living legacy of those fleeting times, so of course she had to honor that, and a subtle nod to it came by way of the show's costume designer.

The actress' co-stars include Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone

Speaking with E! News, the costume designer for Daisy Jones & the Six, Denise Wingate, revealed: "I met a woman, Love Melody, who designed clothes in the '60s and made two jumpsuits for Elvis."

She added: "I had her make two beautiful long coats for Riley – one in a rust leather and another in patchwork denim. I felt it was important to bring something from that period."

