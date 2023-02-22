See how Riley Keough paid homage to grandfather Elvis Presley on Daisy Jones and the Six The highly anticipated Taylor Jenkins Reid adaptation premieres March 3rd on Prime Video

Riley Keough is gearing up for the long-awaited premiere of the book-to-television adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid hit novel Daisy Jones & the Six.

Both the actress and the show – which is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and debuts on Prime Video March 3rd – aims to embody the once in a lifetime, whirlwind era and movement that was the 1970s.

Fittingly, Riley, as the first granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stands as living legacy of those fleeting times, so of course she had to honor that in her upcoming, highly-anticipated project.

Speaking with E! News, the costume designer for Daisy Jones & the Six, Denise Wingate, revealed the subtle nod to Elvis the wardrobe Daisy Jones – Riley's character – has throughout the show.

Though she said that "Riley has her own style and she's really managed to be her own honest, authentic self," and that it must "be tough coming from that legacy," they did still pay homage to it.

Denise revealed: "I met a woman, Love Melody, who designed clothes in the '60s and made two jumpsuits for Elvis."

Riley is Priscilla and Elvis' first granddaughter

She added: "I had her make two beautiful long coats for Riley — one in a rust leather and another in patchwork denim. I felt it was important to bring something from that period."

Though Riley surely doesn't need a reminder of her iconic legacy, amid emotional times for the Presley family in the aftermath of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' only child, on January 22, the subtle connection to her family was surely appreciated.

Denise landed the perfect 70s look

When it comes to the star's reaction to the sweet nod to her grandfather, Denise told the outlet: "I think Riley was touched."

Daisy Jones & the Six, also starring Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and more, details the turbulent history of a band's rise to fame through the late 1970s.

