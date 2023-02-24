Riley Keough makes brave outing following mother Lisa Marie Presley's death The actress was supported by her husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough was supported by her husband Ben Smith-Petersen as she made her first public outing since her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death last month.

The gorgeous actress made her return to the spotlight at the premiere of her upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six, in which she pays tribute to her grandfather Elvis Presley, in Los Angeles and certainly pulled out all the stops.

WATCH: Riley's new miniseries pays tribute to grandfather Elvis

The 33-year-old stunned in a plunging low-cut black top and sequined skirt for the "1970s glam"-themed event.

The actress accessorized her daring Schiaparelli Haute Couture look with a pair of black gloves, just like the Princess of Wales did last weekend, pointed-toe stilettos and a pair of stunning pear-shaped emerald earrings.

Riley stunned in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture look

Her supportive husband Ben of eight years matched her in an all-black suit.

The couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, the couple married on the 4th of February 2015, with the gorgeous wedding photos appearing on HELLO! magazine.

The actress' outing was her first since her mother's sudden death in January

Since then, Riley and Ben secretly welcomed a daughter, confirming the news following Lisa Marie's sudden death.

Ben made the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on 22 January.

He read: "Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.

The 33-year-old wore a pair of statement earrings to complete her look

"Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

Riley's daughter was Lisa Marie's only grandchild. The star, the only child of Elvis and his widow, Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after going into cardiac arrest.

