Riley Keough has cheeky interaction with co-star Sam Claflin as she shares her very first TikTok The Daisy Jones & the Six actors were made to join TikTok by their co-star Suki Waterhouse

Just a month after her mom Lisa Marie Presley's sudden and tragic death, Riley Keough is keeping busy and focusing on her next big project.

The actress is the star of the upcoming, and highly anticipated, book-to-television adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 hit book Daisy Jones and the Six – courtesy of Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine – which debuts on Amazon next month.

Ahead of the long-awaited premiere, she made her official TikTok debut to promote the series with her co-star and on-screen love interest Sam Claflin.

Not hiding what novices they both are with the social media giant, she captioned her very first video on the app with: "We have no idea what we're doing, but we're here."

The two appear side by side against a wall, Riley in a chic, all-white suit with just a bra under it, while Sam donned a seemingly 1970s inspired ensemble consisting of chocolate brown pants, a rusty beige polo shirt, plus a printed gray blazer over it.

They immediately broke into laughter as soon as they attempted to film their first TikTok, and in another video shared on Sam's own new TikTok account, he joked they were "finally" on "TokTik," later revealing in the caption that it was their co-star, singer Suki Waterhouse, who made them join and do the videos.

Riley appeared in good spirits for her TikTok debut

Regardless of how voluntary or not their latest appearance on the app was, fans were ecstatic that it happened nonetheless, and promptly took to the comments section to express their excitement.

"SUKI IS SO SLAY FOR THIS," one fan wrote, as others added: "I'm so excited for the show!!" plus others were quick to send supportive messages to Riley, commenting: "So glad to see you all giggly, still praying for your family Riley we love you," as well as: "Glad to see Riley smile even though I know she’s struggling during this time."

Both Riley and Sam were made to start TikTok accounts

Riley stars as Daisy Jones in the upcoming series, which follows the tumultuous making and history of a fictional band, Daisy Jones and the Six. The series premieres on March 3rd.

The plot reads: "In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth.

