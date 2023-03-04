Jamie Redknapp debuts unexpected new look - wife Frida reacts The son of Harry Redknapp is a doting father…

Jamie Redknapp looked unrecognisable on Friday, when he was captured posing in two, very different, photos - and his wife Frida was quick to comment!

The former footballer, 49, posted one picture of himself dressed in a dramatic costume featuring a huge gold headdress and low-rise hareem trousers and a second snap showing him sat in a locker room on a chair in just his pants!

Captioning the post, he penned: "When you feel like the king on a Saturday night but you wake up to the reality on a Sunday morning! Watch @alotosky sky on catch-up box set , or on sky max tonight 9pm."

The hilarious transformation was part of an episode of A League of Their Own, on which Jamie is a regular panellist.

The hilarious pictures certainly caused a stir with his followers, including his adoring wife who replied writing: "[laughing face emoji] My King," alongside a crown emoji.

One follower added: "Oh my Jamie Redknapp this episode was so so funny, I didn't realise how funny ex-sportsmen could be. You were all brilliant."

A second added: "Thought for one minute you were celebrating World Book Day [lauging face emojis]." A third added: "I laughed so much at this episode."

Frida and Jamie have been married since October 2021 and shortly after their nuptials at Chelsea Registry Office in West London, the pair welcomed their son Raphael completing their blended family of nine.

Frida likes to keep her children out of the public eye but recently shared a very rare update featuring one of her youngsters.

Taking to her Instagram account, Swedish supermodel 38, posted a candid black and white photo of one of her sons playing guitar in a large cosy armchair.

Captioning the photo, she added the GIF which read: "My boy," in swirly white letters, alongside a white love heart.

