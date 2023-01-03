Jamie Redknapp shares touching family photos to mark special milestones

Jamie Redknapp ushered in the New Year with a reflective post featuring his three sons, Charley, Beau and baby Raphael.

READ: Harry Redknapp details 'difficult' period when Louise Redknapp and his son Jamie divorced

Paying tribute to his family, the doting dad posted a string of photos on Instagram alongside a candid New Year's message.

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp shares adorable clip of baby Raphael

Loading the player...

Jamie, 49, shared memorable highlights from 2022 including a handful of sun-soaked holiday pictures, loved-up snaps featuring his model wife, Frida, and various photos with his growing brood.

READ: Jamie Redknapp shares emotional post as son Charley leaves home

WOW: Jamie Redknapp shares beachside photo with bikini-clad wife on 'perfect anniversary'

"Wanted to share a few moments from 2022, from lovely family holidays with my wife, to my biggest boy Charley starting uni in Arizona, Beau getting bigger and better by the day, to Raphael taking his first steps and finally getting my knee replacement done," Jamie captioned his post.

Jamie took a trip down memory lane

He went on to say: "We also have a new road trip we filmed in 2022 coming soon. I hope you enjoy it! Wishing you all the best in 2023".

Impressed by the sweet update, fans flocked to the comments section full of praise. "Happy New Year…beautiful pics," enthused one, whilst a second follower said: "Beau!!! So grown up".

"Gorgeous family and Beau is your double Happy New Year," remarked a third, and a fourth simply added: "Such a beautiful, blended family," followed by a red heart emoji.

Jamie shares sons Charley and Beau with his ex, Louise

Jamie's heartfelt update comes after the doting dad opened up about his crippling knee injuries. Back in November, the footballer candidly explained how he went under the knife - after 12 previous surgeries - to get a life-changing knee replacement.

Alongside a photo of himself propped up on a hospital bed, Jamie penned: "So I have finally decided to fix my knee and get a full knee replacement. When I was just 18 I had all of the meniscus removed from the inside of my right knee, hence making it being bone on bone and taking away the cushion that protects it.

Jamie and Frida tied the knot in 2021

"It has given me constant problems since. Whilst I was playing I had to have physio appointments at all hours. With the help of the incredible Kevin Lidlow it was a constant battle to keep the swelling down and pain under control, but after at least 12 surgeries I have decided to have it done."

He went on to say: "Having a young baby has also made this decision easier, as I need to be as mobile as possible so I can chase that little speedy rascal around."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.