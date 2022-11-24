Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares ultra-rare photos of 'special' teenage son

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida paid tribute to her teenage son in the sweetest way on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Swedish model, 38, shared a carousel of touching black and white throwback photos. From adorable toddler pics to more recent snaps, it's clear to see that the mother-son duo share a close bond.

Heaping praise on her rarely seen son, Frida captioned the photos: "Another teen in the house. Happy happy birthday Z! You truly are a special boy. Love you lots and lots," followed by a red heart emoji.

Fans inundated the comment section with an array of celebratory messages. "Such a special soul!" gushed one, whilst a second penned: "Aww happy birthday, Raphael gets his looks from his big bro!".

The model paid tribute to her son

A third fan remarked: "Happy birthday Z, always remember his beautiful spirit," and a fourth added: "Happy Birthday sweet Zac."

Frida shares her teenage son with American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie. The former couple also share a girl and two other boys. And since tying the knot with former professional footballer, Jamie Redknapp, Frida has welcomed a new blended family of nine.

Jamie is a doting dad to sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael in 2021

And in November 2021, Jamie and Frida welcomed their first child together, baby Raphael. At the time, Jamie took to Instagram to share the happy news. He sweetly penned: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Frida later added: "Our Viking has arrived. Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp, to our family. A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminster Hospital."

