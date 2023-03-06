Helen Skelton flooded with support following major achievement away from Strictly The presenter appeared in the 2022 Strictly final

Helen Skelton has been on cloud nine since winning the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour with her professional dance partner, Kai Widdrington. And on Monday, the star celebrated a new major achievement in collaboration with mental health charity, Mind.

Taking to Instagram, the former Blue Peter presenter, 39, posted a snapshot of herself posing in a beanie which she carefully designed as part of a special project with Mind and GO Outdoors.

In a separate photograph, Helen could be seen flashing a huge grin alongside the likes of Julia Bradbury, David Seaman and Sean Fletcher.

"THANK YOU… We handed over the cheque to @mindcharity this weekend at @gooutdoors and we are blown away by the support," Helen penned in her caption.

Helen joined forces with Mind

She continued: "Up to 25,000 people will be able to access more support because you bought our hats! Thank you [smiley face emoji] @therealjuliabradbury @officialdavidseaman @seanfletchertv @blacks_online."

Fans flooded the comments section with an array of heartfelt messages. "Absolutely brilliant Helen!! Well done and huge credit to everyone involved… such a worthy cause," remarked one follower, while a second shared: "Gorgeous pic of you all well done as always."

A third noted: "That is wonderful! They are also pretty nice hats!" and a fourth added: "So proud," followed by a red heart emoji.

The duo twinned in blue

Helen's message of gratitude comes after the TV star enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway to the Canary Islands with her three adorable children: sons Ernie and Louis, and daughter Elsie, one.

Sharing her holiday memories online, Helen created a special video montage featuring endless sweet moments. In her caption, Helen penned: "Always loved a holiday. Always loved an adventure. Grateful I have three belters to have them with. Thanks for having us as your guests this time @thbhotels @onthebeachholidays."

In one heartwarming segment, Helen and Elsie enjoyed a precious twinning moment as they made the most of the hotel pool. Opting for a gingham look, the mother-daughter duo could be seen wearing seriously similar cornflower blue swimsuits. How sweet!

