Strictly's Helen Skelton shows off her sun-kissed glow in strappy bikini - and she's twinning with baby Elsie The Strictly Come Dancing star is making the most of her time off

Helen Skelton looked every inch the sun-kissed goddess as she shared a series of new photos from her holiday with her children.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing star – who recently finished taking part in the nationwide tour – looked absolutely fabulous in a blue and white gingham bikini.

In the caption, she wrote: "Pool days [heart emoji] Grateful for this time. Grateful for this gang. Brought my tribe away to meet up with the fam on their hols…

"Three adults, nine kids what could go wrong… these are the days. Can't thank @thbroyal @onthebeachholidays enough…

Helen welcomed Elsie in 2021

"I have booked through them and stayed here a few times before so feeling very lucky that me and my three are back as their guests. #gifted #thankyou #grateful #familytime #mypriorities #canaries #onthebeach."

Two of the pictures showed Helen dote on her baby daughter Elsie, who was also sporting a blue and white checked swimsuit, as she soaked up the sunshine by the hotel pool.

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post comments, with Gemma Atkinson writing: "Love [heart emoji]." Karen Hauer added: "Enjoy beautiful." One follower commented: "Nothing like a fun holiday." Another said: "Lovely x have the best time Helen, you deserve it." A third post read: "Yummy mummy… looking fab Helen."

The presenter at the 2022 Pride of Britain Awards

Having spent the past few weeks on tour with her fellow Strictly castmates, Helen has jetted off to Lanzarote on holiday with her three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five and one-year-old daughter, Elsie.

In one previous photo, the TV star captured her three children making their way through the airport with her two boys sporting adorable backpacks and matching tablets strung around their necks.

Baby Elsie, meanwhile, looked as cute as ever dressed in a cosy sleep suit and bright candyfloss-pink socks.

