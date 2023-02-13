Helen Skelton shares bittersweet message after celebrating incredible win The former Blue Peter presenter appeared on Strictly Come Dancing

Congratulations are in order for Helen Skelton and her dance partner Kai Widdrington who were crowned the overall winners of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour.

In honour of their phenomenal achievement, Helen shared an emotional update with her social media fans.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-three, 39, posted a slew of nostalgic photos alongside the Strictly gang. In one photo, Helen was all smiles as she showed off her killer legs in a seriously sassy fringe mini dress.

Elsewhere, the celeb was snapped proudly showing off her glitterball trophy alongside her professional dance partner, Kai, 27.

The star looked radiant

Alongside the snaps, Helen penned a bittersweet message to mark the end of her poignant Strictly Come Dancing chapter. "Oh what fun we had… [dancer emoji] over and out @bbcstrictly @strictlycomedancinglive @kaiwidd," she shared.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the Countryfile presenter, with Helen's former Strictly partner Gorka Marquez commenting: "Well done guys!!!"

A second follower gushed: "It's been a joy watching and supporting you!!! Well done on winning overall, [at] least you have one glitterball trophy for the kids!" while a third added: "Great picture Helen… Well done and many congrats on the overall tour win."

Helen with her Strictly dance partner, Gorka Marquez

Helen's incredible achievement comes after she showcased her svelte figure after months of strutting her stuff on the dance floor. Stepping out for a fun-filled evening, the star slipped into a bright green two-piece featuring an ab-baring crop top and some matching high-waisted trousers.

The former Blue Peter presenter elevated her glam look with a classic black leather biker jacket for some added pizzazz.

As for hair and makeup, Helen, 39, styled her lush blonde locks in a side parting and opted for a touch of sleek eyeliner, lashings of mascara, gleaming highlighter and a peachy nude lip.

