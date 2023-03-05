Helen Skelton reacts to Strictly co-star dating rumours in latest appearance The Strictly Come Dancing finalist shares three children with her ex, Richie Myler

Helen Skelton has kept her love life to herself since announcing the sad news of her separation from rugby player Richie Myler last year.

The Strictly finalist has been rumoured to be dating dancer Vito Coppola, however, with lots of headlines about their rumoured new relationship.

The star was teased about the news stories on her Radio 5 Live show on Sunday, where she had the sweetest reaction.

As the programme was drawing to a close, newsreader Steve quipped to the star: "Just looking at the papers. Er, the front page of The Mirror is interesting."

A bashful Helen thanked him for appearing on the show, and added: "Put the papers down, thank you".

Strictly stars have a long history of forming relationships, with last year's competitors Molly Rainford and Tyler West pictured holding hands during the recent live shows and dancers Kai Widdrington and Nadia Bychkova opening up about finding love on set.

The star with her ex-husband and their sons

Actress and presenter Gemma Atkinson and Helen's on-screen partner, Gorka Marquez, are expecting their second child later this year after welcoming their daughter Mia in 2019.

Helen has chosen not to speak about her ex-husband, who recently deleted his Instagram account, moving on to have a baby with his new girlfriend or whether she has dated since their separation.

Fans loved watching her gaining confidence and skills throughout her run on the BBC dance competition, though, and she was a very popular finalist.

Helen also dotes on little Elsie, one

At the end of last month, the busy mum-of-three shared some fabulous photos from a family holiday with sons Ernie and Louis and baby Elsie.

She posted a video montage with her followers that curated some of the best moments from her time away.

In her caption, Helen penned: "Always loved a holiday. Always loved an adventure. Grateful I have three belters to have them with. Thanks for having us as your guests this time @thbhotels @onthebeachholidays."

