Helen Skelton highlights chiselled abs in midriff-baring ensemble - and wow! The Countryfile presenter looked sublime in green

Strictly star Helen Skelton won us over in the style stakes on Saturday evening as she stepped out in a zany green two-piece.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three shared a joyful photo of herself posing alongside her makeup artist, Holly.

Helen looked radiant in her vibrant outfit which featured an ab-baring crop top and some seriously flattering high-waisted trousers.

The former Blue Peter presenter elevated her glam look with a classic black leather biker jacket for some added pizzazz.

The TV star showed off her super-toned abs

As for hair and makeup, Helen, 39, styled her lush blonde locks in a side parting and opted for a touch of sleek eyeliner, lashings of mascara, gleaming highlighter and a peachy nude lip.

Captioning the photo, Helen's friend sweetly penned: "Love this girl @helenskelton been a pleasure getting to make you up everyday! And being my party pal! @strictlycomedancinglive".

Helen's polished fashion moment comes after the star's professional dance partner – Gorka Marquez – opened up about their special bond on Strictly Come Dancing.

Helen with Gorka Marquez

During her time on the hit BBC dance show, Gorka was commended after he provided Helen with a shoulder to lean on.

After one of their live dance routines, the Spanish-born dancer sweetly said: "I believe in you, everybody here believes in you. You are an amazing woman, you're inspirational, an amazing mum and incredible dancer."

And in a new interview with HELLO!, the father-of-one explained: "A lot of people say I gave her confidence and made her feel better.

The star shares three children with her ex, Richie Myler

"But I don't think it was me. It was her. I was like a crutch by her side to lean on so that she could find herself again and will always be grateful for that."

Despite shimmying their way into the final, Helen and Gorka narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy last year. They were pipped to the post by fellow Strictly competitor Hamza Yassin and pro dancer Jowita Przystal.

