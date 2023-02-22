Helen Skelton sizzles in sultry leather dress for stunning update The Countryfile star is a doting mother…

Helen Skelton is no stranger to a sultry update and on Sunday sparked a major reaction from fans after posing up a storm in a daring leather dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Blue Peter presenter, 39, dazzled in a gorgeous close up snap donning the sleeveless black ensemble which featured a dramatic low V. The daring look was one of her stage-ready looks for the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Drawing attention to her perfect face of flawless makeup, the star penned: "Appreciation post @lydiabarnesmakeup @hollylouisehmua @traceyjones.hmua. Respect for your talent. Grateful for your counsel. Don’t forget to pop your invisible crown on gals. #newweekincoming #telly #hairandmakeup."

The incredible dress featured a fabulous rara skirt in a mix of red, tartan and black materials that perfectly accentuated the star's petite waist when contrasting the skin-tight waist-coat inspired top.

Friends and fans of the star flooded the comments with the incredible update. One fan penned: "Gorgeous girl and a lovely human and a brilliant dancer - you got is all and don't you forget it."

A second added: "Your resilience and talent are inspirational. Your beauty shines through… Stunning." A third penned: "Wow stunning. What a legend you are."

Since having a blast on tour with her fellow Strictly castmates, the star has jetted off to Lanzarote on holiday with her three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby daughter, Elsie, one.

In one photo, the TV star captured her three children making their way through the airport with the her two boys sporting adorable backpacks and matching tablets strung around their necks.

Baby Elsie, meanwhile, looked as cute as ever dressed in a cosy sleep suit and bright candyfloss-pink socks.

On Tuesday, shared another fabulous photo of one of her sons resting against a balcony to admire the hotel's lavish pool below which Helen was later captured relaxing by in a candid photo she reshared from her friend.

