Strictly's Janette Manrara reduced to tears over special moment with Aljaz and unborn baby The Strictly Come Dancing star has opened up about a sweet gesture

Janette Manrara was reduced to tears as she received a special gift - something, the Strictly Come Dancing star will "cherish forever".

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the professional dancer - who is pregnant with her first child -revealed she was surprised to open a box from dance clothing brand, DSI London.

The 39-year-old was gifted a stunning blue silk gown. The treasured item was the same dress Janette wore during her Christmas dance tour with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec in December. It was a special time for the couple as they learnt they were expecting their first child together.

"I look a little rough in the video but I had to share this special moment, so who cares," explained Janette. "I received a lovely package from @dsilondon congratulating us on the baby news. I remember sharing the story with them of how much I loved dancing in one of their dresses for a specific moment of our @rememberingtour #AChristmasToRemember.

"It was my favourite moment in the show! If you came and watched, it was the opening of our second act. The music was magical, and I always felt like I was taken away to a dreamworld dancing it w/ @aljazskorjanec."

Janette and Aljaz on their dance tour last year

On how the couple learnt of their baby joy, Janette added: "We found out we were pregnant during our Christmas tour, and on the last show, I had tears in my eyes dancing that dance because Aljaz and I shared a moment right before we performed celebrating the 3 of us, on stage, dancing together before anyone else in the world found out our very special little secret.

"To say it was one of the most special moments of my life, is an understatement. Now, @dsilondon have given me as a gift the dress I wore for that number as they recalled the story and how much I loved dancing in it….. such a thoughtful thing to do!"

Touching upon how she's missing her family, Janette concluded: "I am so far away from my family but it’' gestures like these and all of your kind messages of love that have made me so emotional and feel so much love around Aljaz and I and our little baby. Thank you @dsilondon for this very special gift. I will cherish it forever."

