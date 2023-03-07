Kelly Clarkson's The Voice co-stars reveal what star is really like as they get personal about relationship Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton weigh in on working with the Kelly Clarkson Show host

The Voice's Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton have opened up about working with beloved talk show host Kelly Clarkson.

During an interview on The Tonight Show on Monday night, Chance was asked by Jimmy Fallon: "Who do you get along with? Who are you not getting along with? Who's your competition?"

The 29-year-old chuckled at the gossipy question before revealing: "We all get along pretty great." See how the four coaches' interact with each other in the video below.

WATCH: The coaches butt heads in our first look at The Voice season 23

Loading the player...

The coach, who is new to The Voice this year along with former One Direction star Niall Horan continued: "I feel like, uh, me and Niall kind of have like a little brotherly thing going on cause we're both new to the show, and the younger guys on the show."

DISCOVER: How much is Kelly Clarkson's net worth?

Then, moving on to talk specifically about Kelly, the star seemed momentarily lost for words. "Kelly is just like…" the Coloring Book artist trailed off, but finally he stated: "I just love Kelly, because she to me is kind of like, the [rock].

"She's the reason why we have vocal competition TV series now," Chance continued. "When she first started out that was like, you know, the pilot for everything… so I've always, like, respected her. Not just as someone who came from TV, but also like, as an amazing vocalist and amazing musician," he finished.

Chance and Kelly on her talk show

Meanwhile, all four coaches discussed working with each other in a recent interview with People magazine.

Continuing his praise of his fellow costars, Chance explained: "You get [on The Voice set] the first day like, 'Oh, I don't know everybody.' [But] within a couple of days, you're all a big family," he said.

SEE: Kelly Clarkson's reunion with ex-husband's family has fans so excited

Niall added: "I really enjoyed the blind audition experience. It was nerve-wracking at the start, but once you get into it, like Chance said, everyone around the show is great. It's good fun," although he did then jokily add: "Apart from Blake."

Kelly has been a coach on The Voice since Season 14 in 2018

Speaking about his and Kelly's shared experience of finding success on talent shows, Niall added modestly: "[One Direction] came in third. Kelly won [American Idol]. But it definitely helped."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson hosts talk show in most unexpected way due to ill health

Kelly herself was full of praise for her fellow coaches, saying she was "so excited" to be back after missing the show's previous season, and explaining she'd even asked Blake if he'd be interested in co-hosting shows with her a few times. "He turns me down!" she explained.

In the same interview, the famously more prickly coach then joked: "Can a co-host really exist with Kelly?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.