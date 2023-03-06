Kelly Clarkson's talk show isn't going to be the same this week – here's why The NBC talk show with the American Idol alum is a ratings hit

Kelly Clarkson's NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has become a comforting space for many of her viewers, tuning in for fun celebrity interviews and musical segments.

However, this week's slate of shows is scheduled to be quite different than usual, and her fans have definitely noticed. Read on to find out more!

The episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show that will air this week will all be repeats of previous popular segments with a slew of big names gracing the screen once more.

While the reason for the change was not explained, it could have to do with the singer filming for the 23rd season of The Voice, which is due to premiere this evening.

Shania Twian, Chris Powell, P!nk, the cast of 80 For Brady, Seal, and the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are among those who will be featured once again.

In fact, the latter episode was only aired the previous Friday, with fans instantly gushing not only over the fun line-up, but also Kelly's fashion statement.

Kelly fit the mood of the show by opting for a more animated get-up than usual, bringing some flair to her signature top with skirt combo.

She wore a white tee with a giant red star across it, adding a white and gold chunky belt, leading to a pink layered midi skirt with a graphic design featuring drawn-on hearts and houses.

Kelly was joined in photos from the set by Chris Pratt, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, and Jack Black, the latter of whom was dressed in a full Bowser costume.

"Today's Kelly is SUPER... Mario!" the caption alongside a social media post for the episode read, and fans quickly began raving about Kelly's appearance and the show's little makeover.

"Look at my adorable Queen Kelly Clarkson," one gushed, while another added: "I'm very excited about today's episode!!" and a third added: "OMG yesss!! Bring it on Kelly," while several inundated her with heart emojis.

