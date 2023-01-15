Kelly Clarkson details why her divorce delayed her new album: 'I just had to get over it' The star is ready to put new music out

Kelly Clarkson is ready to finally make her music comeback – she hasn't released a new album since 2017 with the exception of her Christmas album – but it took her a while to be prepared to do so.

The star hasn't shied away from admitting that her recent divorce from Brandon Blackstock heavily influenced her new music, and for that very reason, she has taken longer to release the album.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022, having previously married in 2013 and welcomed two children, River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six.

In a video shared to her talk show's official Instagram account, Kelly confirmed that the album is in fact coming soon, and was candid about her initial hesitation with it.

Kelly was even hesitant to confirm it was coming, joking at the star of the video: "Am I allowed…?" before stating: "I have an album coming out this year."

"I'm going to be really honest with you," she then said, adding: "It took a minute for me to be able to release this album, because I just had to be over it, through it, like all around it. I had to get past it, in order to talk about it," seemingly referencing her divorce.

The star gave more details than ever before about her album

Assuming she would be questioned about what her songs were really about, she said: "I know people want to ask me about the album and the songs, and I just feel like I was not – I needed a minute."

She then maintained: "I'm glad it took a minute, because we actually ended up writing – one of the last songs written for the album might be one of the singles that we come out with first," giving one of the very first insights into her album roll out.

Kelly has remained in touch with her musical roots by performing daily "Kellyokes" on her show

The singer also revealed that the new collection of songs will depict many aspects of a – or her – relationship, adding: "It's really cool, and it's a great arc of a whole relationship. So it's not all sad or mad, but that's in there."

Fans were immediately ecstatic to finally get more details of the upcoming release, taking to the comments section under the Instagram post to write: "All us OG Kelly fans are passing out rn," and: "2023 hits different already," as well as: "YESSS MA'AM!!! It’s Kelly's year and we're all SUPER EXCITED!!" plus another fan added: "YESSS I CAN'T WAIT."

