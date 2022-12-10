Kelly Clarkson 'granted restraining order' against alleged trespasser – details The Voice star has been receiving unwanted gifts

Kelly Clarkson hasn't had the best start to the month. The TV star has been battling ill health which forced her to present several episodes of her daytime talk show from home.

While she appears to be on the mend after admitting earlier this week she was feeling "not great", Kelly has been dealing with more than just sickness as it has been reported that she has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged trespasser until a hearing later this month.

According to TMZ, Kelly was granted the TRO against Huguette Nicole Young, 56, who has allegedly shown up to the singer's $5.4million Toluca Lake home at least 18 times since the end of October to drop off unwanted gifts.

A member of Kelly's security team, Michael Lopez, told the publication that the 56-year-old has left items including dog toys, stickers, plants, notes and seeds on The Voice star's porch.

TMZ also claims to have seen documents that reveal Kelly asked a judge to keep Young "at least a football field away from her home, job, and children's school".

According to the documents, Young was confronted by a security guard who informed her she was trespassing, and despite her being apologetic, she still returned to Kelly's home on several occasions.

Kelly presented her show from home due to ill health

Despite her worries behind the scenes, Kelly was all smiles as she made her return to the spotlight at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, which she attended with her daughter, River Rose.

She looked radiant walking the red carpet, donning a perfect strawberry red tulle dress with criss-cross accents throughout its length and ruffled cap sleeves.

Kelly looked happy & healthy at the People's Choice Awards with her daughter

Her daughter, who is eight years old, appeared ecstatic to be her mom's plus one, and she looked adorable in a Gucci beige chiffon dress with sequin accents taking on the shape of the sun, which she accessorized with high knit socks, ballerina shoes, and a baby pink Gucci purse.

It was quite a special night for Kelly too as she took home The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 award.

