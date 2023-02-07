How much is Kelly Clarkson's net worth? The American Idol winner recently finalised her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock…

Kelly Clarkson is arguably one of the US' most successful popstars after rising to fame in 2002 following the life-changing moment she won American Idol - and with a winning voice comes a winning salary.

Since bagging the trophy over two decades ago, the famed singer has since gone on to thrive in her career in the public eye and has continued to work in a number of genres within the world of showbiz, leaving her with an estimated net worth of $45million!

American Idol

Kelly won the hearts of the nation whilst competing on the show in 2002, which left her not only with the coveted Oscars-style trophy but also a whopping $1million and a recording contract with star label with RCA records.

The budding starlet went on to win three Grammys and as well as sell 13 million albums whilst represented by the company before she decided to part ways with them and sign with Atlantic Records in 2016.

On tour

It's no secret that popstars elevate their earnings by delighting fans and heading on tour which certainly set the blonde beauty in good stead with her latest Meaning of Life tour, which raked in $17.5 million according to Billboard Magazine.

The publication also reported that her previous Addicted Tour - the highest earner of her career so far - pulled in a sky-rocketing $1.385million. That, alongside her Breakaway World Tour which supported one of Kelly's most iconic tunes Breakaway, grossed $9.1 million and $9.7 million.

TV appearances

Kelly's dulcet tones are just one of a plethora of incredible assets, another being her ultra-charismatic persona which is why her ongoing stint as a TV show host has massively contributed to the her financial success.

Not only does the My Life Would Suck Without You hitmaker feature on her very own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which until last year was on just before the Ellen Degeneres Show, but she also has led rising pop stars to victory as a judge on The Voice.

According to court documents from her recent divorce proceedings, Kelly bags $14million per season of the show, which she started appearing on in 2018. Last year, Us Weekly revealed that her total monthly salary for both The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show is $1.9 million—and they also reported that she was renegotiating her talk-show contract as she "wants a substantial increase."

The star has also dabbled in the world of acting, having appeared on Phineas and Ferb, The Star, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, UglyDolls, Trolls World Tour, and in 2003, her very own movie From Justin to Kelly, all of which would have had a fabulous impact on her yearly earnings.

Kelly's other jobs

In 2016, Kelly used her creative writing gifts in a brand new way and published a children's book River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, inspired by her daughter River, eight. Followed by a second one in 2017, River Rose and the Magical Christmas.

The star is also Wayfair's very first brand ambassador with her own, very beautiful home range. Her role as a brand ambassador doesn't stop there, as the Since U Been Gone singer also is the face of many campaigns with companies; Amazon, Toyota, Vitamin Water, Apple, Proactiv, Tresemee, NASCAR, Citizen, Ford, Proactiv and Norwegian Cruise Lines among others.

The divorce

Kelly's made headlines over the last year whilst her divorce proceedings with her now ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock were ongoing. The pair were married for seven years and share their daughter, River and son Remmington, six.

The former couple, signed a prenup just five days prior to marrying, which meant Kelly left the proceedings owing a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million to Brandon. She also must pay a monthly child support payment of $45,601.

Kelly was also charged with an additional monthly spousal support payment. In total, the star will pay around $115,000 a month to her ex, but only until January next year.

Kelly's property portfolio

Unsurprisingly, popstar Kelly has an incredible property portfolio. In 2018, she bought a stunning Californian mansion in Encino for $8.5million but following her divorce from her ex- Brandon, listed the property for $9.95million.

She also sold her stunning Hendersonville, Tennessee abode, which she bought in 2012 for $3million, for $6.3million earning her a profit of around $3million.

