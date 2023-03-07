Millie Bobby Brown delivers exciting update: 'It's been hard to keep this under wraps' The Stranger Things actress, 19, is dating Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake

Millie Bobby Brown looked radiant as she shared a new message with fans revealing some very exciting news on Tuesday.

The star took to Instagram to post several photos of herself wearing a short, red miniskirt and holding a script.

Millie was on set and revealed why in the caption which read: "It’s been hard to keep this one under wraps but I’m SO excited to announce my new partnership with @essentiawater! If you know me well, you know that whether I’m on set or working on florence, Essentia is my go-to water that keeps me hydrated."

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown revealed what the "key" to her heart was in a surprise home video with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

She continued: "I love that @essentiawater is committed to keeping you hydrated so you can do what matters most to YOU… and inspiring people to relentlessly be themselves.

"We’ve got lots of exciting stuff coming up, but be sure to tune in to the @essentiawater Instagram stories tomorrow for a BTS look at my first day on set with Essentia #essentiapartner."

Fans said she looked stunning and remarked: "Ain't no way she is 19," and, "she looks so different," while others congratulated her on her new gig.

Millie was bursting to reveal what she's been working on

Last year, the actress - who rose to fame in Stranger Things with her character, Eleven - revealed she was stepping away from Hollywood and making her way toward a college campus.

In an interview with Allure Magazine, Millie announced that she had enrolled in Purdue University, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

She detailed that she would attend classes online, and would juggle both school work and her acting.

Millie has called Jake her 'partner for life'

In addition, Millie is also thriving in her relationship with boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The couple first sparked rumors of a relationship with Jake in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car selfie together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bff's."

They finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

