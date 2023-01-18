Millie Bobby Brown unveils new look in first glimpse at latest film Damsel The actress is set to star as a dragon-slaying princess

Millie Bobby Brown's time on Stranger Things may soon be coming to an end with the upcoming fifth installment being its last, but it doesn't seem she is letting go of action roles any time soon.

Between the hit sci-fi Netflix series and movies such as Enola Holmes, it appears the actress has an affinity for suspenseful adventure, and her latest project promises to be her most action-packed movie yet.

The star gave a glimpse of what she has been working on lately, which includes a total transformation into dragon-fighting warrior.

Millie took to Instagram to reveal with fans the first glimpse into her new Netflix movie, titled Damsel, a new fantasy film by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

In a promotional clip shared by the streaming giant, she is seen sporting a new hairstyle, a red-hued bob with a middle part, and she appears ready to fight, wielding a sharp sword towards an unknown enemy.

Another clip sees her seemingly post-battle, sporting a disheveled, medieval-style look featuring a metal corset and shredded red skirt.

The actress stars as a dragon-slaying princess

The movie, which is set to premiere on 13 October, has quite the star-studded cast, with Millie, who plays Princess Elodie, set to star alongside Angela Bassett – who just won a Golden Globe for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – as well as Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Per IMDb, the plot of the fantasy film reads: "A young woman who thinks she is being married to a perfect prince is thrown into a pit where she discovers she's not going to be a princess after all, but a sacrifice to appease a bloodthirsty dragon. Trying to survive long enough until someone can save her – she soon realizes that no one is coming and this 'damsel' must save herself."

Millie typically sports longer and blonder hair as opposed to the bob seen in the film's teaser

The 18-year-old has quite a busy schedule these days. Not only is she earning her college degree from Purdue University, but she is also currently working on yet another star-studded movie with the Russo Brothers' AGBO behind it.

Starring Ke Huy Quan, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci, Chris Pratt, and more, The Electric State sees an orphaned teenager traveling through the American West alongside an unlikely companion in the search for her younger brother.

