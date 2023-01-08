Millie Bobby Brown shares glimpse at vacation with 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi as she declares 'I've never loved u more' The two have been together for almost two years

Millie Bobby Brown may only be eighteen years old, but she seems to know very clearly who she wants by her side 'til the end of time.

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

The actress has been in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's 20-year-old son, since 2021, and just hinted that they are in it for the long run.

The two never shy away from sharing glimpses of their relationship and expressing their love to one another on social media, through which they met, but the Stranger Things lead's latest post might be her biggest declaration of love yet.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown reveals "key to my heart" in home video

Loading the player...

MORE: Blue Blood's Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's Illinois home receives head-turning makeover - see inside

The couple have enjoyed quite the magical holiday vacation together, and Millie took to Instagram to share a sweet recap of what they got up to during their tropical getaway.

In a video montage shared on the weekend, fittingly set to Bazzi's hit song Paradise, several clips see her having some good old fun in the sun, sunsets and laughs with her boyfriend, dancing at night with friends, and more beachside activities.

Quoting the 2019 song, she wrote in her caption: "I swear I've never loved u more," and she really does look happy and in love as can be.

The couple's vacation looks like the best time

Her fans were quick to sense her joy and gush over the sweet vacation montage, taking to the comments section under the Instagram post to express how happy they are for her.

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' GMA3 stand-ins make a pact with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as stars' hiatus continues

MORE: Why Prince William and Princess Kate changed seating plan at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

"Seeing mills happy >>> anything else," one fan endearingly wrote, as others commented: "It feels so good to be so young and have this fun and be successful," and: "Seeing Millie happy is everything," as well as: "Living the life," plus another fan also added: "ENJOY MY LOVE!"

Millie garnered over five million likes for her photo with Jake

Plus, that's not the only post of Millie's that had fans majorly rooting for her, and her relationship. In an even more adorable end-of-year tribute, Millie couldn't help but shout-out one of the highlights of her year, Jake of course, and hinted at their long future together by declaring him "my partner for life."

She shared a photo of a photo booth film strip in which the two are cozying up next to each other as well as sharing a kiss, and in the comments section, the 20-year-old replied with: "Your year babe love you so much," alongside a red heart emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.