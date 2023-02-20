Millie Bobby Brown, 19, parties in sparkly crop top and edgy shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Millie Bobby Brown saw in her 19th birthday by partying with her friends in Los Angeles, and she certainly had the perfect outfit in her wardrobe for the occasion.

The Stranger Things actress - who is in a relationship with Jon Bon Jovi's 20-year-old son, or her "partner for life", Jake Bongiovi - wrote: "howdy 19," and tagged restaurant chain Beauty & Essex. The photo showed Millie on the dancefloor with disco balls overhead, wearing what appears to be a black halterneck bikini top or crop top with a low V-neck and sparkly silver embellishments that caught the light.

Showing off her toned figure, Millie added a pair of high-waisted black shorts held up with a black, red and silver studded belt. She finished her party look with sheer black stockings and her dark hair in its classic straight bob, with shorter strands framing her face and winged eyeliner highlighting her eyes.

As well as being inundated with messages from her celebrity friends such as Keith Lemon and Kiernan Shipka, Millie was also showered with love from her followers. "Millie!! Your golden birthday!!!" wrote one, adding: "I don't know how you do it but you manage to look better and better every year. Happy birthday love."

The actress shared a picture of herself dancing to mark her birthday

A second remarked: "Oh my lord what a vibe," while many others commented that her 18th birthday didn't seem very long ago.

While she doesn't look worried about any late-night celebrations in her latest photo, Millie has previously revealed she has some clever beauty tips to keep dark circles and tired eyes at bay.

Speaking to ELLE, she explained: "I really believe in icing and cooling. I actually love cryo chambers and I've done them for a few years now because of an injury I had.

"It helps a lot with your skin as well - it helps to promote blood flow and tackles inflammation in any areas. I've always cooled my face with rose quartz rollers, I love that you can put them in the fridge and they can help create an even skin tone."

