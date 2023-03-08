Tess Daly gushes over Vernon Kay's sweet gesture after rare appearance with daughter Phoebe The new Radio 2 host was on parenting duties this week

Tess Daly has applauded her husband Vernon Kay after he accompanied their daughter Phoebe and her friends to the John Wick Chapter 4 UK premiere this week.

On Monday, the presenter, who was recently announced as the new host of Radio 2, made a rare appearance with their eldest child - much to the delight of his fans!

"Dad and daughter in London with Phoebe [heart emoji] #johnwick4 What a fab night in the company of #keanureeves What a dude!" he wrote in the caption.

Upon seeing the post, Tess gushed: "What a way to celebrate your friends birthday Feebs! Thanks for taking them out @vernonkay [heart eyes emoji]."

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to comment with Rochelle Humes writing: "Daddy cool." Piers Morgan added: "Lovely pic." A third post read: "Wow. I remember you announcing her birth on T4." A fourth person wrote: "She is the spitting image of Tess!"

Vernon with his eldest daughter Phoebe

Vernon shares his 18-year-old daughter Phoebe with his wife, Tess. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2003 at St Mary's Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. Aside from Phoebe, the couple are also doting parents to Amber, 13.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying: "We still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about, we still have a real laugh.

"I see when his name comes up on his phone, I'm like 'yay'. We have a good laugh, he's always messing about, dancing and singing in the kitchen. Never a dull moment."

The couple share two daughters together

Vernon's rare outing with his daughter comes after the presenter landed himself a new radio gig on Radio 2, which sees him replacing Ken Bruce.

And whilst the new - albeit controversial - role promises to be an exciting challenge, Vernon recently said to Zoe Ball: "My dad is a lorry driver and I said this when I joined Radio 2 and started standing in for Steve Wright, so we've always had Radio 2 on in the background.

"It is part of us, it is in our DNA - Ken Bruce is mid-mornings. You don't think of any other DJ when you think of that slot. Whatever channel you choose to listen to, whoever is on mid-morning, it's the Ken Bruce slot."

