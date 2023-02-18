Tess Daly shares relatable problem ahead of 20th wedding anniversary with Vernon Kay

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay will reach a major relationship milestone later this year as they mark their 20th wedding anniversary, and naturally with such a big moment, Tess has some nerves about making sure it's one to remember.

In a Q+A session with fans on her Instagram, ahead of the release of her new wellness book, the star was asked about her relationship with her husband. "20 years we've been married this year," she explained. "We celebrate our 20th anniversary in September, what am I going to get him?"

WATCH: Vernon Kay reacts as Tess Daly marks major news

Loading the player...

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter also shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying: "We still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about, we still have a real laugh.

"I see when his name comes up on his phone, I'm like 'yay'. We have a good laugh, he's always messing about, dancing and singing in the kitchen. Never a dull moment."

READ: Tess Daly celebrates incredible news with husband Vernon Kay

The mum-of-two also shared some tips on how she stays fit, revealing that she doesn't exercise every day, but she does make sure to stretch regularly.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

For their wedding day, Tess modelled a strapless Marina Adanou gown with a fitted waist and full skirt, accessorising with a sparkly bag that matched her tiara and Jimmy Choo shoes.

One of their wedding photos showed the TV star fixing Vernon's tie while he smiled at the camera wearing a cream suit by Alexandre Savile Row. The newlyweds stood next to a VW camper van painted with the words 'Just Married.'

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly celebrates special family milestone in the sweetest way

WOW: Tess Daly looks unrecognisable in childhood photo with sister after sharing exciting news

Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4 and they got married on 12 September 2003 at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. They are now doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

For their ten-year wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony in France - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.