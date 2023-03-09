James Middleton supported by wife Alizee as he marks sweet 'first' since Ella's death James, who is the brother of Princess Kate, is a keen animal lover

James Middleton took the snow that hit the country in his stride, and he revealed that it also marked a special "first" for one of his canine companions, Isla.

The golden retriever was born during the summer months and so had never experienced the snow that has blanketed the country in recent days. On Thursday, James shared how the pup coped with the new experience, and you can see how she got on in the video below…

In his caption, James shared: "Isla's first snow day! Born on the hottest day on record last summer, this is Isla's first ever experience playing in the snow… oh and eating it! I think it’s safe to say she thoroughly enjoyed it."

The businessman's post earned the support of his fans, including wife Alizee, who shared a like on the heart-warming video.

One wrote: "Happy Snow Day. Isla's is having the time of her life," while a second added: "This is such a happy, wholesome video, just what I needed today, thank you."

A third enthused: "That is a very happy puppy! You can see her smile," and a fourth commented: "My Newfoundland treats a snowfall like his own personal snow cone."

Isla enjoyed playing in the snow

Although James will no doubt be enjoying the snow with his dogs, it will be a bittersweet occasion as it is the first snowfall in the United Kingdom since the passing of his beloved dog, Ella.

During an appearance on This Morning, he explained how Ella helped him through his darkest times, he saying: "There was this look that she would have and the tip of her tail would wag a little bit.

The businessman is close with his dogs

"She would know there was something - she just had to kind of nestle herself, or distract me with something that would potentially help me stop a really challenging thought that I was having."

James previously revealed to The Times that his older sisters both said their goodbyes to Ella before her funeral in his garden.

The 35-year-old and Alizee share their Berkshire home with their dogs Zula, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

