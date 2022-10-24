James Middleton and wife Alizée introduce newest family member in adorable photo Welcome to the family Isla!

James Middleton has shared the most adorable photo featuring his and wife Alizée's newest family member, and fans couldn't be more delighted for the couple.

MORE: 12 celebrity couples who jetted abroad for dreamy destination weddings

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Princess of Wales' brother shared two photos and revealed they had introduced one more puppy to their family home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming video of puppies

"My Golden Girls. Many of you have been asking if we kept a puppy from Mabel's recent litter and…of course we did…introducing Isla," he wrote, before adding: "Her name is a little nod to her Scottish routes and has already found her place in the pack…"

PHOTOS: James Middleton's £1.45m country home that is totally gorgeous

READ: James Middleton reveals 'reason to smile' as he shares adorable photo

The first photo of the post shows Alizée posing next to Mabel whilst holding Isla in her arms. The second sees Isla? alongside mum Mabel and all of James and Alizée's pups, including Ella, Luna, Inca, Zulu and Nala.

Alizée posing alongside Mabel and Isla

Fans of the couple were quick to react to the post, labelling his family as " beautiful".

"What a beautiful family! I'm wondering how many photos you take to achieve such lovely pics to share? When I try to take photos of my kids (human teenagers) I give up lol!" one commented.

A second added: "So cute. The best family in the world and spiritual lesson of authentic love."

"Wonderful," wrote Monty Don.

James shared a photo of all his pups perfectly looking at the camera

James' incredible news comes just weeks after he revealed the unique way he had paid tribute to the Queen following her death – he gave one of Mabel's pups a very regal name.

"In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the late Queen," James, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, told HELLO! in our exclusive interview.

He decided on Bertie – the name by which the Queen's father George VI was known among family and friends – in the hope that it will stand the young pup in good stead as he embarks on an exciting adventure: becoming a guide dog.

James has chosen to give Bertie to Guide Dogs so that he can eventually become a loyal companion to someone with sight loss, and the 35-year-old recently visited the charity’s National Centre near Leamington Spa, where he proudly handed the pup over.