James Middleton had some sad news to share on Friday as he confirmed that his beloved pet dog, Ella, had passed away following a short illness.

Ella had been by James' side for 15 years and he credits his canine companion with saving his life when he was facing battles with depression. Together, the pair would go on to become ambassadors for the Pets as Therapy charity, and James has candidly shared on numerous occasions what the pooch has meant to him.

Breaking the news to his followers, the businessman shared several black-and-white photos of Ella, including one where she sat in his arms as they crouched by water.

In a touching message, he penned: "It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away. For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly.

"Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside Tilly. I took this picture just a few hours before she died."

He continued: "I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn't make it any easier. Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

James shared the sad news online

James was immediately inundated with messages of support from his fans, many of whom shared messages of condolence with the star.

One shared: "Sending you the biggest hug. So sorry for your loss. How lucky are we to have them in our lives sharing all their love with us."

A second added: "I am so sorry, losing a beloved pet is never easy! But how lucky she was to have you," while a third said: "Oh I am sorry to hear this, but glad you have all your other doggies to help you along."

