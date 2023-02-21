James Middleton is sister Princess Kate's twin in latest TV interview Businessman James is close to his sisters, Kate and Pippa Middleton

Siblings often share the same traits and mannerisms, and the same can be said for the royals.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, James Middleton, appeared on ITV's This Morning earlier this month and HELLO! couldn't help but notice that the businessman has gestures that are very similar to his sister Kate. Take a look for yourself in the video below…

James made the rare TV appearance to talk about the impact of his beloved dog Ella's death. The cocker spaniel sadly passed away after 15 years in January, with James sharing a heartbreaking tribute to his four-legged companion.

Having previously opened up about how Ella helped him through his darkest times, he said: "There was this look that she would have and the tip of her tail would wag a little bit.

"She would know there was something - she just had to kind of nestle herself, or distract me with something that would potentially help me stop a really challenging thought that I was having."

James is close to his sisters, Pippa and Kate

James revealed to The Times, that his older sisters, Kate and Pippa, both said their goodbyes to Ella before her funeral in James's garden.

The proud dog owner also paid tribute to Ella in a poignant Instagram post to mark Valentine's Day last week.

James's dog Ella passed away in January

"You will always be my Valentines Ella," James wrote movingly in the caption. "I planted a rose today so next year hopefully I will have a rose to put in her grave."

The entrepreneur and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, also share their Berkshire home with their dogs Zula, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

