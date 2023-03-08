James Middleton pays moving tribute to sisters Kate and Pippa The Princess of Wales' brother is close to his siblings

James Middleton is close to his sisters, the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton, and he had some special words for them on Wednesday.

In a new video shared to the Instagram Stories of his pet food company Ella & Co, the entrepreneur could be seen walking his dogs across a snowy landscape, and as he did so, he spoke directly to the camera.

See what he had to say in honour of his siblings in the video below…

WATCH: James Middleton pays tribute to sisters Kate and Pippa in heartfelt clip

Not only does Kate's brother have a lot in common with his royal sister but the pair share several mannerisms and look very similar, too.

That was proven to be the case last month, when James appeared on This Morning. He was on the show to talk about loss after his beloved dog and the inspiration for his company, cocker spaniel Ella, sadly died in January.

The Middletons attending church with the Wales family

Having previously opened up about how Ella helped him through his darkest times, he said: "There was this look that she would have and the tip of her tail would wag a little bit.

"She would know there was something - she just had to kind of nestle herself, or distract me with something that would potentially help me stop a really challenging thought that I was having."

James previously revealed to The Times that his older sisters both said their goodbyes to Ella before her funeral in James' garden.

James and Pippa at Wimbledon in 2019

The proud dog owner also paid tribute to Ella in a poignant Instagram post to mark Valentine's Day. "You will always be my Valentines Ella," James wrote movingly in the caption. "I planted a rose today so next year hopefully I will have a rose to put in her grave."

The businessman and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, share their Berkshire home with their dogs Zula, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

