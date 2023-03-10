Jenna Bush Hager parties with Today cohosts – but one star is missing Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dryer and Sheinelle Jones all joined Jenna

Jenna Bush Hager partied hard in New York City with some of her Today Show cohosts on Thursday evening, but one star was missing.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna star was joined by her friends and colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones as they celebrated the fourth anniversary of her book club, Read with Jenna. However, there was no sign of her close friend Hoda Kotb, presumably as she still prioritizes time with her family after a health scare involving her daughter.

Returning to the 41-year-old's celebration on Thursday evening, she and her friends were joined by numerous other authors, stars and friends at the party. The celebration was held at the independent McNally Jackson bookstore in Brooklyn.

Photos of the stars enjoying the special celebration event were shared all over social media by those also lucky enough to get an invite, including Seriously Delicious author and Today Show food host Siri Daly.

Jenna and her fellow Today Show stars at the event

Celebrating her book club at the event, Jenna gave a short speech saying: "I am just overwhelmed by all of you who put out magic into a world that doesn't always feel so magical."

She then added emotionally: "I mean, I'm- like, crying!"

Celebrating her club's fourth anniversary live on air on March 2, Jenna told the Today Show audience: "Thank you to all of our readers [and] our incredible authors. Y'all have changed my life." She then went on to tease the book club will be running for a long time, saying: "There's always room for more, y'all."

Jenna giving her speech on Thursday night

Meanwhile on Twitter the popular TV host wrote: "I love this community so much. Thanks to all!"

On the Read with Jenna Instagram page, Jenna captioned photos of a beautiful book club inspired display at McNally Jackson a week before their party: "What an amazing anniversary day it has been!"

