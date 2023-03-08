Hoda Kotb's second 'home' with daughters revealed amid challenging time for family The Today host is raising her children in New York

Hoda Kotb adores NYC where she's providing a loving and safe home for her daughters, Haley, six, and Hope, four.

But there's somewhere else dear to Hoda's heart where she hopes her children can also call home.

The star opened up in a revealing new interview with Southern Living in which she spoke about her love of New Orleans where she spent many years at the start of her career and regularly goes back to visit.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb tears up on-air as she talks about difficult time with Savannah Guthrie

Loading the player...

The mom-of-two detailed the best bits of the city in Louisiana and told the publication: "It's the closest to a hometown I've ever felt. There's a magnetism about New Orleans that grabs you right out of the gate.”

"New Orleans has a heartbeat. It is alive. When the city celebrates, we celebrate. When the city hurts, we hurt. New Orleans has a soul."

MORE: What Hoda Kotb has said about baby number three plans as she shares cryptic message on 'miracles'

MORE: All we know about Hoda Kotb's Today Show replacement, Tom Llamas

She continued: "I want Haley and Hope to know they have another place to call home, and that's New Orleans. When they grow up, I want them to understand that when they get off the plane and they walk into this city, that they’re going to get a warm embrace."

Hoda loves her life in New York with her children but also adores New Orleans

Hoda's interview comes at a challenging time for the star who only recently returned to Today after a week off.

She explained that her daughter Hope had been in ICU, but was now thankfully on the mend.

In the video above, Hoda opened up to her co-star Savannah Guthrie - who was also back after battling Covid for the third time - about the emotional ordeal, and how grateful she was to the doctors and nurses who took care of her little girl.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager calls out co-star Hoda Kotb during awkward on-air moment

DISCOVER: Today's Hoda Kotb bids bittersweet farewell to co-star as fans are left in tears

Hoda's co-stars have rallied around her during this difficult time, with Al Roker opening up about how the NBC co-stars support each other during an exclusive chat with HELLO!.

Hoda is forever thankful to have the support of her Today co-hosts

Speaking at the Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon, he said: "The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all. We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this.

"I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

April issue of Southern Living is on newsstands Friday, March 17 and the 2023 South’s Best Awards are out now on SouthernLiving.com

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.