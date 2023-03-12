Alex Scott makes rare comment on marriage and future baby plans

Alex Scott has provided a candid glimpse inside her life away from the spotlight.

Despite keeping much of her private life under wraps, the BBC star recently opened up about her views on dating, marriage and starting a family of her own.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Alex, 38, shared: "I am single, but I'm ready to mingle… I struggle with apps. For me, it's all about connection, that instant connection with someone, and conversation, and then I'm like 'Oh, wow.'"

On the subject of marriage and children, she explained: "I would love that, but equally, if that's not the case then it's not the case. I'm going to be 40 in two years. I actually forget that.

The presenter opened up

"And people are like, 'Oh, you need to start thinking about having kids.' I've always been that person like, 'No, I'm not ready. I'll know when I'm ready, when it feels right.'"

When asked about the possibility of starting a family on her own, Alex went on to say: "If I felt like that, and I got to a stage in my life – yeah.

"I get excited about actually being a mum. Yeah. I feel, as the years [pass], I'm getting closer to it. I know I feel that hard."

Alex spoke to Grazia

This isn't the first time Alex has made a series of frank admissions. Back in September 2022, the presenting whizz was reduced to tears when she reflected on her difficult upbringing.

During a candid chat with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the former Strictly contestant revealed how she lived in fear due to a "toxic environment" created by her dad.

Before her parents separated when she was seven years old, both Alex and her brother would frequently hear their father beat their mother - and one incident left them worried for their mum's life.

Alex has penned a moving memoir

Recalling a dinner party when her mum refused to fetch her then-husband Tony a drink, Alex shared: "My mum said, 'No, you get your lemonade', but then it was that icy tone as he repeated it.

"Straight away, I know what's coming. As soon as everybody leaves that night, he doesn't forget, so then we all know what's going to happen."

Fighting back her tears, Alex continued: "That was the hardest night. My mum is trying to survive for her kids and then I'm in a room listening to everything go on and just hoping she's alive."

