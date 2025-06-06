Alex Scott's £1.5 million London home she shares with Celebrity Gogglebox girlfriend Jess Glynne

The pair's relationship has gone from strength to strength and in 2023, the couple moved in together with Jess joking that the pair have become the "same person" as a result. While the pair haven't shared too many glimpses inside their abode since moving in together, Alex has previously shared several glimpses of her bachelorette pad.
The pair will be giving fans plenty of insights into their home life as they join the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox and will share glimpses inside their living room.
But scroll down to see Alex's best shots of her swanky London home, which cost her £1.5 million...
As she made her announcement, fans could see her abundant bookshelves, lined with an array of colourful reads. In front of the built-in shelving was a large palm plant, and to the side, the footballer had propped up a guitar.
A musical home
It appears that Jess isn't the only musician in Alex's home as the presenter has shown off her gorgeous guitar several times.
Alex's music room features a comfy black chair perfect for jamming sessions, as well as a small black radiator and some hanging plants.
Another glimpse
Alex showed off another glimpse inside the room when she was "lounging". While we love the red tracksuit, we also couldn't help but notice the white shutters across her window that gave the former footballer plenty of privacy.
