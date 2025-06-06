Alex Scott's £1.5 million London home she shares with Celebrity Gogglebox girlfriend Jess Glynne

Alex Scott has had an incredible few years, with the star making the quarter-final of Strictly Come Dancing, fronting Football Focus and going public with her girlfriend, singer Jess Glynne.

The pair's relationship has gone from strength to strength and in 2023, the couple moved in together with Jess joking that the pair have become the "same person" as a result. While the pair haven't shared too many glimpses inside their abode since moving in together, Alex has previously shared several glimpses of her bachelorette pad.

The pair will be giving fans plenty of insights into their home life as they join the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox and will share glimpses inside their living room.

© Getty The couple are now living together

But scroll down to see Alex's best shots of her swanky London home, which cost her £1.5 million...

Home photos

© Instagram Happy in the kitchen Alex is always known to have a lot of fun and she looked overjoyed as she vacuumed in her home with a Henry Hoover. The space featured a grey and white tiled floor, alongside a gas hob and oven and several units. To the side was a sink where several white and blue mugs were drying. The room even featured a small seat to relax in, handy for when waiting for the pasta to cook!

© Instagram Cream of the crop The former footballer showed off her stunning living space as she took part in an ad for the FIFA game series. Alex clearly favoured a cream colour for her sofas, while the snap also gave a glimpse inside her stunning garden.

© Instagram Well-read star Alex revealed that she would be hosting Football Focus in 2021, sharing the news from her stunning home. As she made her announcement, fans could see her abundant bookshelves, lined with an array of colourful reads. In front of the built-in shelving was a large palm plant, and to the side, the footballer had propped up a guitar.



© Instagram A musical home It appears that Jess isn't the only musician in Alex's home as the presenter has shown off her gorgeous guitar several times. Alex's music room features a comfy black chair perfect for jamming sessions, as well as a small black radiator and some hanging plants.

© Instagram Another glimpse Alex showed off another glimpse inside the room when she was "lounging". While we love the red tracksuit, we also couldn't help but notice the white shutters across her window that gave the former footballer plenty of privacy.