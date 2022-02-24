Alex Scott reveals excitement as she opens up about date – 'I'm buzzing' It's not what you would expect!

Alex Scott has always kept her romantic life to herself – until now! The 37-year-old opened up to fans on Wednesday to reveal she was "buzzing" ahead of an exciting date, but all was not as it seemed.

The BBC presenter, who looked stunning in a red Nike tracksuit, took to her Stories and told her 1.3 million fans all about her plans for the night – which involved a "cheeky glass of red wine".

"Guys, I've got a date to tell you all about. I am so excited," she teased, before revealing the truth about her plans.

"I am going on a date this evening with my sofa. Yes! And I am absolutely buzzing. I can't wait to just sit on my sofa, in my own company and do absolutely nothing and not feel guilty about that. That's my evening planned."

Alex Scott wore a red tracksuit as she enjoyed a "date" with her sofa

She added: "Maybe a glass of cheeky red wine I'm going to throw in there. Mmmm… I'm going to do that now."

The former Strictly Come Dancing star later shared two pictures of herself during her "date night" and simply captioned them "loungin".

Fans wanted to know more about her plans, with one asking:" What are you doing on date night?" to which Alex replied alongside a laughing emoji: "Watching England game."

Her fans agreed that red really suited her

Others simply commented that she looked "stunning" and that red, the colour of her outfit, really suited her.

Alex is currently single and has rarely spoken out about her past relationships. In March 2021 she told The Express: "I never seem to have a lot of luck on dates. My one date in ages was going out with Sam [Robertson], who is lovely.

"The next morning, our pictures were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo. It wasn't exactly a great start!"