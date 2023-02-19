Alex Scott is a total Bond girl in glittering thigh-split golden gown The Football Focu star turned heads in her glitzy ensemble

Alex Scott is no stranger to the red carpet, having descended upon the Grammys and the 2023 Brit Awards this month looking mesmerising in a series of scene-stealing looks. Watch as Alex danced in her breathtaking rose-print jumpsuit at the Brits in the clip below...

WATCH: Alex Scott dances at the Brit Awards in stunning rose jumpsuit

Loading the player...

The Football Focus star, 38, had another jaw-dropping glam moment on Saturday night at the BAFTA nominees' party. Looking the picture of elegance, Alex slipped into a glittering gold ensemble from Lacquan Smith, complete with a daring cut-out bodysuit and rippling floor-length skirt with a sky-high slit.

TRENDING: Best dressed stars at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023: Geri Horner, Frankie Bridge & more

The One Show presenter levelled up her look with towering serpent heels from René Caovilla, while dripping in Bulgari diamonds as she accessorized with several pieces of statement jewellery.

Alex wore her raven tresses in a sleek high-ponytail, highlighting her beautiful features with a golden bronzer, dramatic smokey eye and statement nude lip colour. Divine!

The One Show presenter turned heads in her Lacquan Smith co-ord

The star's fans were quick to comment on Alex's ultra-glamorous appearance, with several flooding her Instagram post with flame and heart-eye emojis.

"Are you trying to subtly tell us you’re the next Bond girl?" commented one fan, as another penned: "My cause of death on my death certificate will just be a link to this."

"Stunning and classy as always, absolutely beautiful," gushed a third fan. "You look like a million bucks!" wrote another.

Alex looked unreal in the glittering gold ensemble

Alex's Bond-girl glamour is certainly enchanting, but it doesn't come cheap. Her hand-draped geometric bodysuit retails for £1,063.69, while her metallic knotted maxi skirt is £796.66.

If you recognise the former Arsenal striker's statement getup, Love Island host Maya Jama wore the exact co-ord in red to surprise the islanders following a bombshell Casa Amor recoupling.

Alex's dress featured a daring backless design

Proving her sartorial prowess, the bombshell beauty served up a red-hot ensemble in sumptuous satin and vampy velvet as she sashayed into the villa. Her head-turning style consisted of a draped geometric bodysuit and waist-defining maxi skirt that rippled over her feminine silhouette.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.