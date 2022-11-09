Alex Scott dazzles in daring sheer lace ensemble - and wow!

Alex Scott posed up a storm in the most gorgeous sheer lace ensemble on Tuesday evening.

Taking to Instagram, the former Lioness shared a carousel of stunning snaps with her 1.7 million followers. Alex looked the epitome of elegance in her striking outfit featuring tiny black shorts, a cropped top and a lace bodysuit with built-in gloves.

WATCH: Alex Scott breaks down in tears

She teamed her glam number with a pair of dazzling hoop earrings and opted for a smokey palette of makeup comprising of winged eyeliner, defined brows and a nude lip. The 38-year-old styled her raven tresses in a side part for an added ounce of glitz.

"Lace'd up," she wrote in the caption.

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Lovely to see you so happy Alex," whilst a second penned: "I'm in awe.... You are a Goddess, Alex."

Alex rocked a bold outfit

"Another day, another great outfit," noted a third, and a fourth gushed: "Lace'd up and absolutely stunning."

Alex's dramatic look comes after she rocked a daring all-leather look for Jonathan Ross' star-studded Halloween bash.

Channelling her inner hip-hop princess, the 38-year-old dressed up as TLC band member, Lisa Lopes, from the group's iconic music video, No Scrubs. Alex went all out, opting for an all-black leather look featuring a futuristic corset-style top, low-rise trousers and fingerless gloves.

The presenter looked flawless

The star elevated her head-turning look with a pair of black platform shoes, a black manicure, and a pair of fake tattoos on her upper arms. As for hair and makeup, Alex perfectly recreated Lisa's 90s space buns and iconic powder blue eyeshadow look.

Alex captioned her gorgeous snaps: "I don't want no SCRUBS. The glam team went in with this one for @mewossy epic Halloween party".

Alex dressed up for Halloween

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Absolutely KILLED IT," whilst a second penned: "Okay, you might have the best costume I've seen this year".

