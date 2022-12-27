Alex Scott shares idyllic photo from beach holiday as she celebrates Christmas abroad The presenter is spending Christmas away from home

Alex Scott spent most of November and December in Qatar, reporting during the World Cup, so it's no surprise that she has decided to spend her Christmas holidays doing what she loves best, relaxing in a hot destination.

The presenter has kept the destination a secret, but on Christmas Day Alex shared a stunning photo of herself walking into the sea whilst the sun began to set.

"Island Vibes," the text on the photo simply read.

Alex Scott soaks up the sun in tangerine string bikini

Loading the player...

The former Strictly Come Dancing star hasn't travelled alone, as another photo showed two of her friends posing on the beach next to two sun loungers.

LATEST: Alex Scott reveals Christmas wish list from Reiss – and we want everything

Alex Scott wears cut-out bodycon dress to announce majorly exciting news

Alex later posted an incredible video of the sea waves hitting the shore and joked: "1st sunset was average," alongside a wink emoji.

Alex is spending her Christmas break abroad

It wouldn't be a surprise if Alex has returned to the Maldives, following her life-changing experience there exactly one year ago.

Last December, Alex spent two magical weeks on the island and achieved something she never thought she could – a diving certificate.

The star has been hitting the beach since arriving at her destination

Taking to Instagram at the time, Alex shared a photo showing her with her diving instructor and wrote: "What a way to end this magical journey of learning how to dive to now being an advanced open water diver and seeing what we did today.

The former Strictly star loves travelling

"@Dania_Peru I can't thank you enough. The kind, humble amazing teacher that you are… you have made me fall in love with something I would never have dreamed of. I was blessed to have you."

The star, who released her first book this year, also learned how to surfboard.

"Just a couple years ago I couldn't swim and hated being anywhere near the sea through fear... I really wanted to change that and now...

"I'm Just out here doing what I gotta do on a #efoil loving life. Grateful for blessings like this, being able to change fear into fun," she wrote alongside an incredible video of herself on top of an electric surfboard.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.