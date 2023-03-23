Today's Jenna Bush Hager reveals heartbreaking details of ectopic pregnancy Jenna revealed her struggles in the candid interview.

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of the Today show, recently opened up about her fertility journey and the challenges she faced, including a heartbreaking ectopic pregnancy which she described as "a really hard thing to go through".

In a candid interview with Amanda Bartolomeo, founder of CorePlay workout, Jenna shared her experiences and how they have shaped her relationship with her body.

Discussing the concept of finding one's core, Bush Hager, mother to son Hal (3), and daughters Poppy (7) and Mila (9), revealed that both she and Bartolomeo had experienced ectopic pregnancies.

WATCH: Today celebrates four years of Read with Jenna

Loading the player...

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, posing significant risks to the mother's health if left to grow.

The 41-year-old explained that she had an ectopic pregnancy years ago before Mila's birth, followed by six or seven stomach surgeries due to C-sections, appendicitis, and the ectopic pregnancy.

As a result, she had "lost that part of [her]" and found it challenging to reconnect with her core, both literally and metaphorically.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager gives update on Hoda Kotb's return as she praises her replacement Willie Geist

Jenna first opened up about her ectopic pregnancy in 2019

The children's book author and book club founder first opened up about her ectopic pregnancy on the Today show in 2019.

Describing it as her first pregnancy, Jenna recounted discovering she was pregnant while on vacation.

Upon returning home and visiting the doctor, she learned the baby was in her fallopian tube, a revelation that led to emergency surgery.

SEE: Jenna Bush Hager lists $5.4m New York home ahead of big family move

Reflecting on the experience, Jenna acknowledged the isolation that can accompany such a difficult situation, stating, "There is joy and there is pain."

By sharing her story, Jenna has shed light on the emotional and physical challenges that many women face during their fertility journeys.

Her honesty provides support and understanding for others who may be experiencing similar struggles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.