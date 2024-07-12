Al Roker teases famous family member crossover on Today — fans will be stunned

Al Roker has every reason to be excited, as he teased that one of his family members might make an appearance on Today - and they're incredibly famous.

As Sheinelle Jones subbed in for Carson Daly on the Popstart announcements, she took the time to reveal the musicians who would be coming to visit the studio throughout August and September, including LL Cool J, Khalid, Keith Urban, and none other than Lenny Kravitz.

© James Devaney Al Roker with his cousin Lenny Kravitz in 2004

"Big week in September - Lenny Kravitz", Sheinelle announced, explaining he would be performing on the show on September 12, 2024 - a Thursday.

The news of the rockstar's performance was enough to spark a buzz, as Craig Melvin exclaimed: "Your cousin!"

© Al Pereira Al Roker and Lenny in 2011, when the news broke of their family connection

Al responded: "My cuz! My cuz!" clearly over the moon at the news of Lenny Kravitz coming to the studio, which sparked murmurs of affirmation from his colleagues - Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig and Sheinelle.

Yes, Lenny and Al are in fact related, with the unlikely duo being paternal second cousins.

© Vinnie Zuffante Lenny Kravitz with famous mom Roxie Roker

The news came out in 2011, as Al revealed their grandparents were cousins, with Lenny adding: "We both have Roker. My mother was Roxie Roker, my grandfather, Albert Roker from the Bahamas. Has to be."

Lenny is the son of actress Roxie Roker, who portrayed Helen Willis on iconic show The Jeffersons.

As the news broke about the unlikely duo's family link, Al said: "All I know is I'm going with it. The kids think it's cool."

Lenny and Al have reunited multiple times over the years on Today. In a 2020 appearance, when Sheinelle asked the rocker "what it feels like to be a rockstar", he responded: "Ask Al Roker. Al Roker knows what it’s like to be a rock star because he is one."

© Getty Al Roker and Deborah Roberts

To which Al responded: "I learned from you, cuz. Thanks so much."

As part of their relationship, the duo can't help but compliment each other. Al recently re-posted a photo of Lenny on his Instagram in an extravagant outfit including thigh high boots, and a rope-like bodice.

He captioned the photo: "And this is why I have to check my #cuzzins Insta before I go out. I was gonna wear this exact outfit this morning. Now I gotta go back upstairs and change. I hate when you do that , @lennykravitz".

Lenny responded: "You would clearly out do me cuz. I appreciate you."