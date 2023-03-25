Kyra Sedgwick reveals husband Kevin Bacon wasn't 'her first choice' in awkward moment - fans react Kyra married the Friday the 13th star in 1988

Kyra Sedgwick and her husband Kevin Bacon have shared an hilariously awkward argument which reveals that he wasn't her first choice to act in her new film Space Oddity.

The Footloose actor, who recently celebrated the couple's daughter Sosie's birthday with an adorable throwback photo, shared a video of him and his wife teasingly discussing the revelation to his Instagram on Friday.

Kevin first discovered that he wasn't Kyra's first choice during an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show several months ago, and clearly the matter has been on his mind ever since! See how his wife responded to him finally questioning her about it in the video below.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick discuss why he wasn't her first choice

As Kevin tried to guess who Kyra had in mind rather than him for the role of the father in her film, which centers on a man trying to get insurance so that he can travel to Mars, fans chimed in via the comments of the post with their own suggestions.

One person suggested The Closer actress might have had Matt Damon in mind.

"Dennis Quaid?" proposed another along with a thinking face emoji.

"Maybe [it was] David Harbour?" suggested another fan, which got a response from the 64-year-old.

Kevin stars in Kyra's new film, out March 31

"Wow it really could be," Kevin replied.

Meanwhile, a different follower took a more detective-like approach to the situation, deducing: "Hear me out … what if it was Jimmy Kimmel and that’s how he knew?"

While Kyra has been keeping a relatively low profile on social media recently as she works on promoting Space Oddity, which premieres March 31, earlier this February she and her husband gave another sweet insight into their loving almost 35-year-strong relationship.

The actors with their daughter Sosie

Contributing to his regular Monday Blues social post, the Friday the 13th star chose to honor his wife. "Hey everyone, happy Monday. You know what’s really [good] at chasing away those #MondayBlues? Mom Rock. That's right, moms know how to get down. Inspired by the best mom out there @kyrasedgwickofficial, here are a few songs moms can rock out to," he wrote.

The 57-year-old mom of two replied delightedly to his post: "This is the BEST MONDAY BLUES EVER!!!!" and added a string of pink love hearts.

