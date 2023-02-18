Sosie Bacon floors fans with incredible new hair transformation Fans are all saying the same thing Kevin Bacon's daughter's gorgeous new look

Sosie Bacon surprised fans with her amazing new hair transformation - and fans have spotted her celebrity lookalike.

The daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick looked stunning as she showed off her new bangs in an adorable Instagram video of the star dancing to Queen with her dog.

Sosie showed off her new hairstyle in a fun Instagram video

Fans and friends were quick to express their love for the new look - and several said that the actress looked like Hilary Swank in the video.

Sosie captioned the hilarious clip: "Poodle strudel, ramen poodles, the whole kit and capoodle."

Followers rushed to the comments section, and one wrote: "I love the bangs, girl!" Another added: "Your hair looks so good!" Whilst a third wrote: "You look just like Hilary Swank!"

The star looked effortlessly chic in a white crop top with embroidered detailing, which she teamed with a pair of slouchy blue jeans. Sosie accessorised with several gold stacking necklaces along with multiple gold stud earrings, and her new hair looked so natural with soft waves with her bangs falling just above her eyes.

Sosie is the youngest child of Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, who also share a son, Travis Bacon, 33. Both children have followed in their parent's footsteps by pursuing a career in entertainment, with Sosie most recently starring in the hit horror movie, Smile.

It's not the first time that the 30-year-old has blown fans away with her stylish outfits. Sosie previously stunned fans with a rare snap of herself looking so glam in a monogram-printed mini dress and pointed-toe heels.

