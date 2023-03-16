Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie are unrecognizable in throwback photo shared for special occasion Sosie is the daughter of the Footloose actor and his wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon has shared a throwback photo of him and his daughter Sosie in order to celebrate her 31st birthday, and the two have changed so much over the years.

In the photo, a young Sosie can be seen sat in the arms of the well-known actor. And although it's safe to say the 31-year-old has changed the most since this photograph was taken, Kevin's long haired and rectangular glasses look is also quite different from how he styles himself today.

The 64-year-old actor posted the photo to both his Instagram and Twitter pages, along with the sweet caption: "Happy Birthday to my girl, @sosiebacon. I’m a lucky dad."

Kevin's photo which he posted on Wednesday

Fans reacted to the image in the comments of both social media posts, offering Sosie many happy returns for the day. "Great picture!! Happy fun birthday!" said one well wisher on Instagram.

"I'm sure you've been a great dad, Kevin," another person complimented on Twitter.

Meanwhile, amongst the chorus of birthday greetings, came another comment noting how similar Sosie looks to her famous parents.

Sosie in 2022

"She looks so much like her beautiful mama!" said one individual on Instagram.

Another wrote: "She’s a gorgeous mix of the two of you!"

Sosie is the younger child of Kevin and his wife of almost 35 years, Kyra Sedgwick. The two actors also have a son, Travis, who is 33 years old. Find out more about the celebrity parents' love story in the video below.

Kyra herself commented on her husband's Instagram post, saying: "OMG the best picture!!!!"

Sosie and Travis have both followed their parent's interest in the arts for their own careers. Travis is a member of the black metal band Black Anvil, while Sosie is an actress who has starred in projects including Smile, 13 Reasons Why, and The Closer – the latter of which she starred in with her mother.

The 31-year-old has been in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Scoot McNairy for over a year, but although Sosie has teasingly made reference to a potential engagement, the couple have not officially announced anything yet.

