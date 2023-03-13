Kyra Sedgwick wows in sheer crop top during star-studded night out with Kevin Bacon The celebrity couple stepped out for a glitzy weekend in Hollywood

Kyra Sedgwick made sure all eyes were on her this weekend, turning heads during Hollywood's biggest nights of the year.

On Saturday night, the A-lister was one of the many stars to attend the Pre Oscar Awards Dinner in LA, stepping out in a sheer lace crop top teamed with elongated pants, an oversized jacket and statement red heels.

Kyra was joined by her husband Kevin Bacon, who looked dapper in a grey suit.

The famous couple were among Hollywood's finest to attend the Oscars the following night, with the 57-year-old once again showcasing her style credentials, dressed in a floor-length black gown with knee-high boots.

Kyra and Kevin are no strangers to awards ceremonies and have cemented themselves as one of Hollywood's most famous couples.

The pair have been married since 1988 and split their time between their various homes around the United States, often documenting their lives on social media.

Kyra Sedgwick looked incredible as she stepped out to the Pre Oscar Award dinner on Saturday

As well as a Connecticut farm, they also have properties in New York City and Los Angeles - where they would have stayed for the Oscars.

The showbiz couple have two grown up children - Sosie and Travis - who have both followed in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Sosie is an actress, while Travis is in several bands. While the couple have their own respective careers, they have also worked together on a number of occasions, including Space Oddity, which Kyra directed, and Kevin starred in.

Their son Travis, meanwhile, worked on the music for the sci-fi film.

The Hollywood star rocked another stylish look at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Speaking of the various times she's worked with her family, the actress admitted to HELLO! on the red carpet at Tribeca Film Festival in June: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it."

She explained that: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice." Space Oddity is the third time the mother-of-two has directed her husband, and of the experience, she said: "It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."

