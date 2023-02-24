Sosie Bacon teases 'engagement' to Scoot McNairy - but it's not what you think Sosie is the youngest child of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie teased a big change to her life on Thursday – but was quick to add it wasn't quite what it looked like at first.

The 30-year-old posted a photograph of her hand with a ring on her engagement finger on her Instagram story, but made sure to add the caption "I'm not engaged".

So, while at first sight the photo seemed to suggest the Smile actress – who recently underwent an amazing hair transformation – was announcing her engagement to her boyfriend Scoot McNairy, that wasn't what was going on.

"I use that finger because it's the only one rings fit on!!" Sosie elaborated further in her Instagram caption.

This isn't the first time Sosie's hands have been the focus of a lot of attention on social media, as the 13 Reasons Why actress posted some powerful photos of her hands last year on Instagram to reveal that she suffers from Raynaud's disease.

Sosie and her boyfriend Scoot have been dating for over a year now, so fans can be forgiven for wondering if an engagement is on the way soon. The couple were recently photographed looking very in love with each other on the red carpet at the premiere of Blonde in September 2022.

The Loverboy actress and her 41-year-old boyfriend went red carpet official with their romance a year earlier at the Los Angeles premiere of Ben Affleck's The Tender Bar. Sosie, like her famous parents, enjoys singing as well as acting, as can be seen in the video below which her proud mom posted on social media.

Sosie and Scoot spent their summer vacation together last year on a California road trip with friends, but rather than check into a fancy hotel - or even a budget motel - the group decided to sleep in their vehicles and document it on social media.

The Mare of Eastown actress shared snapshots of the back of her car all decked out with duvets and covers, and with her adorable pooches snuggled up comfortably as she laid down to rest.

