Kyra Sedgwick makes impassioned plea on domestic violence in rare post

Kyra Sedgwick doesn't often appear on social media, but the Hollywood actress made a rare appearance during the week for a very important reason.

The star has long been a passionate advocate for tackling domestic violence and she shared a powerful photo on her social media alongside an equally powerful message. As she stood inside her living room, she held up a piece of paper that carried the message: "We need more: support for sexual assault survivors."

In her caption, she penned: "We need to stop domestic and sexual violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor in need of help, please go to the Global Directory at @nomoreorg and find local support services in more than 190 countries. Check out the link in bio. #MORENOMORE."

Her followers were thankful for the actress' show of support, as one movingly said: "As a survivor, thank you for this!"

A second wrote: "You're so wonderful the way you stand up for the things you believe in!" while a third shared: "YES. Thank you for saying and posting this."

Kyra shared an empowering message

Kyra has long been a supporter for a different domestic violence campaign, Put the Nail in It, which is run by Safe Horizon.

In 2015, she revealed her personal connection to the issue, telling People that one of her friends was subjected to abuse.

"It's a secret, insidious, rampant disease, and I don’t think people really understand how hard it is to get help and leave," she explained. "I think the thing that people need the most is a safe place to land, and that’s what safe horizon and the #PutTheNailinIt campaign are all about."

She also spoke about how important it was for her to use her platform to shed a light on social issues, as she added: "It's always been important to me as an artist to shine light on issues. That's the beginning of the healing.

"Social change really comes from people-powered movements. I think that this can become one of those."

Kyra and husband Kevin speak out on social issues

Kyra and husband Kevin Bacon support numerous causes and are also passionate about ending gun violence in the United States.

Last year, following the tragic Texas school shooting, the Hollywood couple took to Instagram and united for a photo in which they were both wore orange baseball caps.

The image was taken at their family home and Kevin added it to Instagram, writing: "This #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay @kyrasedgwickofficial and I wear orange for everyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence."

